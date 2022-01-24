In the Kitchen: Maple Brandy Crème Brûlée

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Scott Trufan of Union Station Brewery to the Rhode Show kitchen today to show us how to make Maple Brandy Crème Brûlée. This is a winter variation of a classic dessert, a velvety smooth custard infused with maple and brandy and finished with a layer of caramelized sugar.
Ingredients:
- ⅜ cup of brandy
- ½ qt whole milk
- ½ qt of heavy whipping cream
- ¾ cup maple syrup
- ½ tsp salt
- 8 egg yolks
Instructions for the Custard:
- Add brandy, maple syrup, salt, milk and cream to a pot to make your crème base.
- Preheat oven to 325F.
- Bring to a simmer and allow to simmer for about 10 minutes in order to incorporate flavors and cook off the alcohol.
- Pour crème base into a mixing bowl and allow to cool in refrigeration until it is at 120F or below. (warm, but not hot to the touch for those without a thermometer)
- Add 8 egg yolks to the crème base and whisk until fully incorporated. Adding eggs to a hot crème base will cook the eggs leading to an undesirable product.
- Pour the crème base into the ramekins ¾ of the way to the top and place in a deep baking tray.
- Place the oven in the tray and carefully pour boiling water into the area surrounding the ramekins until it is ¾ of the way to the top of the ramekins.
- Bake for 35 min or until done. To determine when the custard is cooked, tap the ramekin and pay attention to the wobble of the custard. If it flows like water it is uncooked, if it is rigid it is overcooked and if it wobbles like Jello when tapped it is perfect.
- Place baked custards in refrigeration and allow to cool completely. About 3 hours.
Instructions for the Sugar Crust:
- Take a cooled custard and pour coarse, large grain sugar onto the surface of the custard.
- Pour off all the excess sugar that won’t stick to the surface of the custard directly.
- Ignite your butane torch to a low-medium heat and slowly melt the sugar on the surface of the custard so that it melts together forming a single caramelized layer.
- Break the glass crust with a spoon and enjoy. A proper crème brûlée should have a crust that breaks like glass and velvety- smooth custard.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.