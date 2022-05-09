In the kitchen this morning we welcomed Harry’s Bar & Burger making “maple bourbon shake and strawberry shortcake shake

RECIPE DESCRIPTION:

MAPLE BOURBON

buffalo trace bourbon cream liqueur, Vermont maple syrup, vanilla ice cream, smoked salt rim

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

bailey’s strawberry cream liqueur, strawberry syrup, graham cracker, vanilla ice cream

SERVINGS IN THIS RECIPE: Recipes are for one serving

MAPLE BOURBON SHAKE INGREDIENTS:

2 oz. Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur

2 oz. Maple Syrup

6oz. Vanilla Ice cream

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE INGREDIENTS:

6 oz. Vanilla Ice Cream

2 oz. Baileys Strawberry Cream liqueur

6 pumps Monin Strawberry Syrup

2 oz. Graham Cracker crumbs

STEPS:

HOW TO BUILD A MAPLE BOURBON SHAKE:

Rim half the milkshake glass with maple syrup and smoked salt/maple sugar

Combine all ingredients in milkshake tin & blend till smooth, approximately 2-3 minutes.

Drizzle maple syrup in glass.

Pour milkshake into glass.

Top with whip cream, maple syrup, and garnish with a Pirouline cookie

HOW TO BUILD A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SHAKE:

Combine all ingredients into a milkshake tin & blend till smooth, approximately 2-3 minutes.

Drizzle strawberry puree into glass.

Pour milkshake into prepped milkshake glass.

Top with whipped cream and graham cracker square.

Fresh strawberry for garnish.

HARRY’S ON MAIN:

121 North Main St,

Providence RI 02903

(401) 228 – 7437

Operation Hours:

Monday – Saturday 11:30 – 10PM

HARRY’S ON THE HILL:

301 Atwells Ave,

Providence, RI 02903

(401) 228 – 3336

Operation Hours:

Sunday, Tuesday – Thursday 11:30AM – Kitchen open ‘til 11:00PM

Friday & Saturday 11:30AM – Kitchen open ‘til 12:00AM