RECIPE DESCRIPTION:
MAPLE BOURBON
buffalo trace bourbon cream liqueur, Vermont maple syrup, vanilla ice cream, smoked salt rim
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
bailey’s strawberry cream liqueur, strawberry syrup, graham cracker, vanilla ice cream
SERVINGS IN THIS RECIPE: Recipes are for one serving
MAPLE BOURBON SHAKE INGREDIENTS:
2 oz. Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur
2 oz. Maple Syrup
6oz. Vanilla Ice cream
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE INGREDIENTS:
6 oz. Vanilla Ice Cream
2 oz. Baileys Strawberry Cream liqueur
6 pumps Monin Strawberry Syrup
2 oz. Graham Cracker crumbs
STEPS:
HOW TO BUILD A MAPLE BOURBON SHAKE:
Rim half the milkshake glass with maple syrup and smoked salt/maple sugar
Combine all ingredients in milkshake tin & blend till smooth, approximately 2-3 minutes.
Drizzle maple syrup in glass.
Pour milkshake into glass.
Top with whip cream, maple syrup, and garnish with a Pirouline cookie
HOW TO BUILD A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SHAKE:
Combine all ingredients into a milkshake tin & blend till smooth, approximately 2-3 minutes.
Drizzle strawberry puree into glass.
Pour milkshake into prepped milkshake glass.
Top with whipped cream and graham cracker square.
Fresh strawberry for garnish.
