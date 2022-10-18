Chef Kev D stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to make the following recipe:
Maple Bourbon Brussels
- Ingredients:
- brussels sprouts
- olive oil
- butter
- apple wood smoked bacon
- shallot
- kosher salt
- ground mustard
- Your favorite bourbon
- Good maple syrup
- kosher Salt
- Coarse Black pepper
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.