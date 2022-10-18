Chef Kev D stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to make the following recipe:

Maple Bourbon Brussels

  • Ingredients:
  •   brussels sprouts
  • olive oil 
  • butter
  • apple wood smoked bacon
  • shallot
  • kosher salt
  • ground mustard
  • Your favorite bourbon
  • Good maple syrup
  • kosher Salt 
  • Coarse Black pepper

