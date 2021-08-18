In the Kitchen: Maple Bacon Baked Beans

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen.

Today Nick put together a delicious recipe for maple bacon baked beans.

Maple Bacon Baked Beans
Recipe Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
2 cans White Beans, drained
1/2 ea. Onion, small dice
6oz. Maple Bacon, diced, sautéed
2 cups BBQ Sauce
2oz. Maple Syrup
1oz. Mustard
1oz. Worcestershire Sauce
1pinch Brown Sugar
1pinch Kosher Salt
1 Tablespoon Oil
1 Tablespoon Butter
As Needed: Scallions, Bread Crumbs


Directions:
In a small saucepot add oil and sauce onions and bacon. Add all other ingredients and bake
for 30 minutes. Top with chopped scallions and bread crumbs.

