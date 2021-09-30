In the Kitchen: Mango Teriyaki Salmon

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Danny Supreme from Supreme Cafe making Mango Teriyaki Salmon on a bed of Coconut Jasmine Rice. Supreme Cafe is located inside Supreme Star Fitness.

Macros Serving: 1PIECE / Calories: 242KCAL / Carbohydrates: 1G / Protein: 34G / Fat: 18G

Ingredients for Salmon:
  • 6oz of Salmon (Cooking time 20min)
  • Teriyaki for drizzling
  • 3 oz of chopped frozen mango 
  • Dash Of Pepper 
  • Dash Sopita
  • 1 tbsp of Special Ingredient sofrito 
Ingredients for Jasmine Rice:
  • 8oz Of rice (Cooking time 20min)
  • 1 tsp Olive oil
  • 1 tsp of Salt
  • 1 tbsp of Coconut flakes
  • 2oz of Cilantro Leaves

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com