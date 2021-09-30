In the Kitchen: Mango Teriyaki Salmon

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Danny Supreme from Supreme Cafe making Mango Teriyaki Salmon on a bed of Coconut Jasmine Rice. Supreme Cafe is located inside Supreme Star Fitness.
Macros Serving: 1PIECE / Calories: 242KCAL / Carbohydrates: 1G / Protein: 34G / Fat: 18G
Ingredients for Salmon:
- 6oz of Salmon (Cooking time 20min)
- Teriyaki for drizzling
- 3 oz of chopped frozen mango
- Dash Of Pepper
- Dash Sopita
- 1 tbsp of Special Ingredient sofrito
Ingredients for Jasmine Rice:
- 8oz Of rice (Cooking time 20min)
- 1 tsp Olive oil
- 1 tsp of Salt
- 1 tbsp of Coconut flakes
- 2oz of Cilantro Leaves
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.