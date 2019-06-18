In the Kitchen: Macadamia Mahi with Sweet Potato Puree and Asparagus

Crave RI brought us Chef Doug Carccione of High Tides Island Grille and Tiki Bar to show us how to make their Macadamia Mahi with Sweet Potato Puree and Asparagus.
Ingredients:
- 2-4oz or 1-8oz Mahi filet
- Equal parts Panko breadcrumbs and crushed macadamia nut pieces
- Sweet potatoes
- Heavy cream
- Butter
- Salt/Pepper
- Plantains
- Rum
- Butter
- Brown Sugar
Instructions:
- Dust Mahi with house seasonings
- Press Mahi into Panko/Mac. nut mixture
- Heat Extra Virgin Olive Oil in sauté pan. Sauté Mahi on both sides
- Bake sweet potatoes in oven (350 for approx 45 min).
- Take out of skin and dice.
- Pulse cooked sweet potato in food processor with butter, salt, pepper and a small amount of cream.
- Bring to sauté pan to heat through.
- Heat butter, rum and sugar in sauté pan.
- Place plantains in sauté pan and toss.
- Allow to heat through and for the sugar to caramelize.
- Plate.
