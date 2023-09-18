In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Mike McAteer from The Hot Potato Food Truck making Mac & Cheese Hot Potato. This is a custom mac and cheese blended in the potato…“a meal in a peel.“ The Hot Potato Food Truck will be at the Cranston Fall Festival on Sept. 24.

Ingredients:

1 cup Cavatappi pasta

1 XL Russet potato

3 cheese sauce ( Milk , American cheese, Monterey Jack , Cheddar cheese )

Salt & pepper to taste

Applewood bacon crumbles

Directions:

Bake potato 1 1/2 hours Boil pasta (al dente) Slice open potato & add melted butter Spoon on a heaping of Mac & Cheese and top with applewood smoked bacon crumbles Enjoy!