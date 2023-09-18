In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Mike McAteer from The Hot Potato Food Truck making Mac & Cheese Hot Potato. This is a custom mac and cheese blended in the potato…“a meal in a peel.“ The Hot Potato Food Truck will be at the Cranston Fall Festival on Sept. 24.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Cavatappi pasta
- 1 XL Russet potato
- 3 cheese sauce ( Milk , American cheese, Monterey Jack , Cheddar cheese )
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Applewood bacon crumbles
Directions:
- Bake potato 1 1/2 hours
- Boil pasta (al dente)
- Slice open potato & add melted butter
- Spoon on a heaping of Mac & Cheese and top with applewood smoked bacon crumbles
- Enjoy!
