In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Mike McAteer from The Hot Potato Food Truck making Mac & Cheese Hot Potato. This is a custom mac and cheese blended in the potato…“a meal in a peel.“ The Hot Potato Food Truck will be at the Cranston Fall Festival on Sept. 24.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Cavatappi pasta
  • 1 XL Russet potato
  • 3 cheese sauce ( Milk , American cheese, Monterey Jack , Cheddar cheese )
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Applewood bacon crumbles

Directions:

  1. Bake potato 1 1/2 hours
  2. Boil pasta (al dente)
  3. Slice open potato & add melted butter
  4. Spoon on a heaping of Mac & Cheese and top with applewood smoked bacon crumbles
  5. Enjoy!

