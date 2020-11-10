In the Kitchen: Lox Bagel Sandwich

Owner of Rebelle Artisan Bagels, Milena Pagan joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for Lox Bagel Sandwich! They’re also our Rhody Deal of the Day.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Bagel
  • 2 oz Cream Cheese
  • 2 oz Sliced House-cured Lox
  • Tomato slices
  • Cucumber slices
  • Onion slices
  • Capers

Cooking Instructions:

  • Warm bagel whole in the oven at 425 F for 3-5 minutes or until hot to touch. Add cream cheese and layer other ingredients.

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

