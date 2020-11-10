In the Kitchen: Lox Bagel Sandwich

Owner of Rebelle Artisan Bagels, Milena Pagan joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for Lox Bagel Sandwich! They’re also our Rhody Deal of the Day.
Ingredients:
- 1 Bagel
- 2 oz Cream Cheese
- 2 oz Sliced House-cured Lox
- Tomato slices
- Cucumber slices
- Onion slices
- Capers
Cooking Instructions:
- Warm bagel whole in the oven at 425 F for 3-5 minutes or until hot to touch. Add cream cheese and layer other ingredients.
