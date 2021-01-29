In the Kitchen: Local Littleneck Clams with Carolina “XO” and Garlic Butter

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Todd Camp from Huck’s Filling Station making Local Littleneck Clams with Carolina “XO” and Garlic Butter.

Ingredients for Carolina “XO”:

1/2 cup (45 grams) Smoked Scallops (can use dried)

1/4 cup (30 grams) Smoked Shrimp (can use dried)

3 each Small Dried Chili ( i.e. ancho, New Mexico, etc. ), remove seeds and rough chop

3/4 cup Canola Oi

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 cup Shallots, rough chopped

1/4 cup Garlic, rough chopped

1/3 cup (50 grams) Smoked Ham or Bacon scraps, rough chop

2 each Red Jalapeno (Fresno Chili), slice into thin rings

1 tbsp Shrimp Paste

1 tbsp Granulated Sugar

1 1/2 tsp Soy Sauce

Directions:

Add warm water to a bowl and add the dried chilis. Allow the chilis to soak for 30 minutes until soft. If using dried seafood soak separately for 30 minutes as well. Meanwhile, use a knife to rough chop the smoked shrimp and smoked scallops. If using dried seafood, after 30 minutes, rough chop with a knife. In a large pot or saucepan, heat the canola oil over medium high heat. Remain attentive to the oil in the pan and once it begins to shimmer in the pan add the chopped seafood, the ham or bacon, garlic and shallots. Cook for approximately 7 minutes until the garlic and shallots begin to brown. Stir often. After 7 minutes, add the dried chilis and fresno chili to the saucepan and continue to cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Stir often. Next, add the shrimp paste and sugar and cook for an additional 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool for about 5 minutes. Add 1/3 cup of water to the saucepan and let the mixture cook down until it is almost dry. You want to concentrate the flavor. Note: Time may vary depending on the size of pan you are using. Once the water has evaporated and the flavor concentrated, remove from the heat. Allow the mixture to cool. You can store the mixture in a container in your refrigerator for about a month.

NOTE: Dried shrimp, dried scallops, and shrimp paste may be purchased at local Asian groceries.