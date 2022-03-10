Chef Henry O’Neill from George’s of Galilee stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the following recipe for Lobster Truffle.

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz lobster meat – equivalent to 1 ½ lb lobster
  • 6 asparagus sprigs
  • 4 oz cannellini beans
  • 3 oz sundried tomatoes
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream
  • 3 oz grated parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 tsp truffle oil (splash)
  • 1 oz garlic
  • 8 oz bucatini
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Sea salt and pepper
  • Enjoy with garlic toast and a glass of Far Niente

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Boil off 1 ½ lobster and extract all meat
  2. Cut asparagus sprigs into 1 inch pieces (cut on bias)chop sundried tomatoes into halves
  3. Heat a non stick pan to medium high heat and coat with olive oil
  4. Add in garlic and allow to cook for 30 seconds
  5. Add in asparagus, cannellini beans & sundried tomatoes
  6. Sauté for 1 minute
  7. Add in all lobster meat and allow it all to come together
  8. Deglaze pan with a splash of white wine
  9. Add in heavy cream and parmesan cheese, reduce temperature to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes.
  10. Add in truffle oil and pasta and mix all together
  11. Garnish with garlic toast
  12. Enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.