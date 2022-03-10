Chef Henry O’Neill from George’s of Galilee stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the following recipe for Lobster Truffle.

Ingredients:

Cooking Instructions:

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

