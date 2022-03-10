Chef Henry O’Neill from George’s of Galilee stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the following recipe for Lobster Truffle.
Ingredients:
- 5 oz lobster meat – equivalent to 1 ½ lb lobster
- 6 asparagus sprigs
- 4 oz cannellini beans
- 3 oz sundried tomatoes
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
- 3 oz grated parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp truffle oil (splash)
- 1 oz garlic
- 8 oz bucatini
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Sea salt and pepper
- Enjoy with garlic toast and a glass of Far Niente
Cooking Instructions:
- Boil off 1 ½ lobster and extract all meat
- Cut asparagus sprigs into 1 inch pieces (cut on bias)chop sundried tomatoes into halves
- Heat a non stick pan to medium high heat and coat with olive oil
- Add in garlic and allow to cook for 30 seconds
- Add in asparagus, cannellini beans & sundried tomatoes
- Sauté for 1 minute
- Add in all lobster meat and allow it all to come together
- Deglaze pan with a splash of white wine
- Add in heavy cream and parmesan cheese, reduce temperature to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes.
- Add in truffle oil and pasta and mix all together
- Garnish with garlic toast
- Enjoy!
