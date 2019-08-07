In the Kitchen: Lobster Tacos

In the Rhode Show kitchen Chef Walter Zuromski is here from T’s Restaurant making their Lobster Tacos.

Ingredients:

1 pound lobster, CKL – claw, knuckle, leg

4 ounce butter blend

1 teaspoon chili spice

12 eggs

1 diced plum tomato

1/2 cup cheddar and jack cheese shredded blend

1 cup sliced avocado

1 whole tortilla, white Corn 6” round per taco

2 per taco, tri‐colored tortillas chips

12 ounces pico de gallo

8 ounces chipotle ranch dressing

2 tablespoons scallion garnish

1/2 cup diced plum tomatoes

2 teaspoons diced cilantro

1 cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon chipotle peppers pureed in adobe sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Prepare the liquid eggs by cracking shell eggs into a bowl and whisking them until smooth and fully incorporated. Set aside (liquid eggs) season with kosher salt and black pepper. Gather all the ingredients and prep the plum tomatoes, Avocado and Cheese blend 50/50 shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Prepare the Pico Di Gallo and Chipotle Ranch Dressing by mixing the ingredients together. To make the tacos, pre-heat a skillet Griswold pan over a medium heat. Place the butter in the pan with the lobster to heat it up and season the lobster with the chili spice. Add additional butter to the pan and then the liquid egg to begin to scramble the eggs. Lightly oil the white corn tortilla’s and place them on the grill or in a pre‐heated oven to warm them up. Add half the tomatoes and cheese to the eggs and mix in the heated lobster meat. Cook the eggs until creamy and the cheese begins to melt. Season with Salt & Pepper and the Chili spice. Place the warm white corn tortilla’s in the taco holders folded halfway. Equally portion the lobster, egg mixture into the tacos. Top the filling with diced tomato, grated jack & cheddar cheese blend, avocado slice, a zig zag of chipotle chili ranch dressing and shaved scallion. Top this with a sprinkle of chili spice and place the tacos onto the serving tray. Plate the remaining ingredients onto the ¼ baking tray lined with butcher paper, a portion of the tricolored taco chips with a souffle cup of Pico Di Gallo.

Cooking and Handling Tips:

Use frozen lobster and when you purchase the lobster allow it to thaw out overnight in the refrigerator.

Place the lobster into a strainer or colander to drain the juice from it.

Squeeze excess juice from the lobster meat and cut it into ½ inch chunks.

Be sure all your ingredients are ready including the salsa and the ranch dressing which can be prepared a day before you serve it.

Peel a ripe avocado and remove the pit. Slice the halves just when ready to serve so they don’t discolor.

Buy Taco Tray Holders online or from a local kitchen houseware store.

To serve use a quarter size cookie sheet tray with a paper napkin liner or butcher paper.

In Mexican cuisine, Pico De Gallo, also called salsa fresca or salsa cruda, is traditionally made from chopped tomato, onion, and cilantro, with lime juice mixed in. Simply using your favorite salsa from the supermarket and adding fresh chopped tomato and cilantro will do it for this dish.



