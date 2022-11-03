In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Michael Serpa from Little Whale Oyster Bar in Boston, making their Lobster Spaghetti.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Fresh Lobster Meat (claw, knuckle, tail), cut into chunks
- 6 Roma Tomatoes
- 2 cups diced can tomatoes
- 3 TB olive oil
- 6 whole cloves garlic
- 4 cloves finely diced garlic
- 12 large leaves basil
- Salt
- 1/2 box high quality spaghetti
- 3 TB unsalted butter
- 4 TB parmesan cheese, fine grated
- 2 TB chopped parsley
- 4TB Canola Oil
- 4 TB breadcrumbs, toasted in canola oil with 1 clove crushed garlic
Directions:
- In a deep sauté pan, roast tomatoes coved with diced tomatoes, olive oil, salt, 6 basil leaves and 4 whole garlic cloves. When the tomatoes are soft and the sauce is a little toasted, remove skins of the plum tomatoes and blend with immersion blender or food processor. Reserve.
- Fry the chopped garlic in oil in a sauté pan until golden brown, reserve.
- Toast the breadcrumbs in garlic oil, reserve.
- Put tomato sauce in a large sauté pan, add all 2/3 of the butter, add fried garlic.
- Cook pasta in boiling salted water until al dente, add to sauce with a bit of the pasta water, approx. 2-3TB.
- Heat the pasta and sauce together, add the lobster meat. When the lobster meat is warmed through and the sauce is thickened, add the remaining butter, salt to taste, remaining basil torn in pieces by hand. Make sure the sauce is thick enough to coat the pasta, but not too thick where it would be dry.
- Plate into two pasta bowls, top with toasted breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, parsley. Eat and enjoy!
