In the kitchen today, we welcome chef Juan from The Beach House making lobster roll.

Ingredients:

  • 6oz lobster meat
  • 1oz celery
  • 1oz red onion
  • 2tsp of house garlic
  • 1tsp fresh tarragon
  • 1/2 lemon freshly squeezed
  • Salt and pepper
  • Brioche bun

Directions

  1. Toast the brioche bun.
  2. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
  3. Scoop into bun.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.