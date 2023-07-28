In the kitchen today, we welcome chef Juan from The Beach House making lobster roll.
Ingredients:
- 6oz lobster meat
- 1oz celery
- 1oz red onion
- 2tsp of house garlic
- 1tsp fresh tarragon
- 1/2 lemon freshly squeezed
- Salt and pepper
- Brioche bun
Directions
- Toast the brioche bun.
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
- Scoop into bun.
