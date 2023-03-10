In the kitchen today, we welcomed Chef Anthony DePalma from Evviva Trattoria making their Ravioli All’Aragosta (Lobster Ravioli).
Ingredients and Directions for Sherry Butter:
- ¼ Lb Unsalted Butter, room temperature, (softer the better)
- ½ tsp Sherry Wine
- ¼ tsp Fresh Parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed
- ¼ tsp Tomato Paste
- 1/8 tsp Garlic, fresh minced
- Salt & Pepper
- 1 tsp Heavy Cream
- Place all ingredients EXCEPT HEAVY CREAM, in a bowl and mix well with a rubber spatula.
- Add heavy cream and combine well.
- Cover and place in refrigerator for 1 hour at a minimum. Maybe be made a day or two in advance, sealed well and refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Ingredients and Directions for Lobster Ravioli:
- ½ Oz Olive Oil
- ½ Tbsp Shallots, minced
- ½ Tbsp Garlic, minced
- ¼ Lb Shrimp U16-20, peeled and deveined
- 2 Oz Sherry Butter
- 4 Oz Heavy Cream
- 2 Tbsp Fresh Grated Romano Cheese
- ¼ Cup Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, halved
- 1 Oz Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed
- 1 Cup Baby Spinach
- 5 Ea Deano’s Lobster Ravioli
- 2 tsp Basil, chiffonade
- In a 4 quart pot bring salted water to a boil. Place lobster ravioli in water and cook to al dente.
- Heat a 12 inch sauté pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil and sweat shallots and garlic until they have no color.
- Season shrimp with salt and pepper and cook 30 seconds on each side.
- Add sherry butter and heavy cream and bring to simmer for about 2 minutes
- Add Romano cheese, tomatoes and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer.
- Add spinach and lobster ravioli and gently combine with cream sauce.
- Add basil chiffonade.
Directions to Plate:
- In a large bowl with rim, place raviolis around bowl.
- Spoon remaining ingredients over raviolis.
- Garnish with basil sprig.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.