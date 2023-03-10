In the kitchen today, we welcomed Chef Anthony DePalma from Evviva Trattoria making their Ravioli All’Aragosta (Lobster Ravioli).

Ingredients and Directions for Sherry Butter:

  • ¼ Lb Unsalted Butter, room temperature, (softer the better)
  • ½ tsp Sherry Wine
  • ¼ tsp Fresh Parsley, chopped
  • 1 tsp Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed
  • ¼ tsp Tomato Paste
  • 1/8 tsp Garlic, fresh minced
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 1 tsp Heavy Cream
  1. Place all ingredients EXCEPT HEAVY CREAM, in a bowl and mix well with a rubber spatula.
  2. Add heavy cream and combine well.
  3. Cover and place in refrigerator for 1 hour at a minimum. Maybe be made a day or two in advance, sealed well and refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Ingredients and Directions for Lobster Ravioli:

  • ½ Oz Olive Oil
  • ½ Tbsp Shallots, minced
  • ½ Tbsp Garlic, minced
  • ¼ Lb Shrimp U16-20, peeled and deveined
  • 2 Oz Sherry Butter
  • 4 Oz Heavy Cream
  • 2 Tbsp Fresh Grated Romano Cheese
  • ¼ Cup Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, halved
  • 1 Oz Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed
  • 1 Cup Baby Spinach
  • 5 Ea Deano’s Lobster Ravioli
  • 2 tsp Basil, chiffonade
  1. In a 4 quart pot bring salted water to a boil. Place lobster ravioli in water and cook to al dente.
  2. Heat a 12 inch sauté pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil and sweat shallots and garlic until they have no color.
  3. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and cook 30 seconds on each side.
  4. Add sherry butter and heavy cream and bring to simmer for about 2 minutes
  5. Add Romano cheese, tomatoes and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer.
  6. Add spinach and lobster ravioli and gently combine with cream sauce.
  7. Add basil chiffonade.

Directions to Plate:

  1. In a large bowl with rim, place raviolis around bowl.
  2. Spoon remaining ingredients over raviolis.
  3. Garnish with basil sprig.

