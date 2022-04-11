In the kitchen today, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Carlos Damoura from Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln making Lobster Ravioli with pink vodka sauce. He also shares with us an escarole and beans dish.

Ingredients:

5 Raviolis

1 tsp. Unsalted Butter

1 oz. Vodka

4 oz. Heavy cream

4 oz. of Pomodoro sauce

1 tbsp. of grated Parmigiano cheese

Salt & Pepper

Basil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Sea Scallops

Directions:

Bring lobster stock up to a gentle boil. Drop ravioli in boiling water and cook for approximately four minutes. In separate sauté pan, on a medium flame, add butter then add vodka, add cream, pomodoro sauce, salt, and pepper. Add parmigiano cheese, let it reduce. Add cooked ravioli and finish with olive oil and fresh basil.