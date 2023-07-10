In the kitchen today, Chef Steve Lucier and Chef Casey Shea from Boru Noodle Barfrom will be making Lobster Ramen. This recipe serves around 6 people!
Ingredients:
BROTH
- 1 cup leeks (chopped)
- ½ cup shallots (chopped
- 1 bulb fennel (fennel)
- 2 cups fresh corn off the cob
- 4 oz butter
- 2 tbsp salt
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 2 tbsp instant dashi (Hondashi)
- 4 cups strong chicken broth
RAMEN
- 1 Ib lobster meat
- 2 oz butter
- 1 cup fresh corn
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes
- 1 cup zucchini chopped and Blanched
- ½ cup scallions
- 6 portions of ramen noodles
Directions:
- To create the broth, first add leeks, shallots, fennel and butter to a large saucepan at medium heat. Cook until the vegetables soften and lightly brown.
- Then add remaining ingredients bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes, them. Blend until smooth.
- To assemble the ramen, sauté the lobster meat with the butter just to warm the meat up. Only a couple of minutes.
- Divide the broth into six large bowls.
- Cook the ramen noodles to the manufacturer’s suggestions then place one noodle portion in each bowl.
- Top with the remaining ingredients, serve, and enjoy!
