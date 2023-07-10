In the kitchen today, Chef Steve Lucier and Chef Casey Shea from Boru Noodle Barfrom will be making Lobster Ramen. This recipe serves around 6 people!

Ingredients:

BROTH

  • 1 cup leeks (chopped)
  • ½ cup shallots (chopped
  • 1 bulb fennel (fennel)
  • 2 cups fresh corn off the cob
  • 4 oz butter
  • 2 tbsp salt
  • 1 tsp white pepper
  • 2 tbsp instant dashi (Hondashi)
  • 4 cups strong chicken broth

RAMEN

  • 1 Ib lobster meat
  • 2 oz butter
  • 1 cup fresh corn
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 1 cup zucchini chopped and Blanched
  • ½ cup scallions
  • 6 portions of ramen noodles

Directions:

  1. To create the broth, first add leeks, shallots, fennel and butter to a large saucepan at medium heat. Cook until the vegetables soften and lightly brown.
  2. Then add remaining ingredients bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes, them. Blend until smooth.
  3. To assemble the ramen, sauté the lobster meat with the butter just to warm the meat up. Only a couple of minutes.
  4. Divide the broth into six large bowls.
  5. Cook the ramen noodles to the manufacturer’s suggestions then place one noodle portion in each bowl.
  6. Top with the remaining ingredients, serve, and enjoy!

