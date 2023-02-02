In the Kitchen today, we welcome Chef Jason Amott from Twelve 21 making Lobster, Oyster Mushrooms and Gnocchi. This recipe is lobster and seared oyster mushroom served over roasted pepper and goat cheese stuffed gnocchi, with prosecco cream. It is a dish from their 5-course tasting menu and the specials menu for Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients:

4ea 5oz lobster tails, Shell removed and split in half

1 cup Oyster mushrooms, Cleaned and trimmed

2 oz Butter

1 clove Garlic, minced

1 tbsp Shallot, Minced

2 tbsp Parmesan cheese, Grated

½ cup Heavy cream

½ cup Prosecco

Pinch Kosher salt

Pinch Ground pepper

Ingredients for Gnocchi Dough:

1 lb cold baked russet potatoes, Peeled and mashed

1/2 cup All purpose flour

1 Egg, beaten

½ tsp Kosher salt

½ tsp Black pepper

Ingredients for Gnocchi Filling:

1/2 cup Roasted red peppers canned, Pureed

8oz Chevre goat cheese

2 tsp Chives

½ tsp Kosher salt

½ tsp Black Pepper ground

Directions:

Prepare the gnocchi first. Start by blending all the filling ingredients together in a bowl, put in a pastry bag and reserve. In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the gnocchi dough and blend to form a soft but non sticky dough, you may need extra flour if the potatoes are moist. Roll dough between 2 sheets of wax paper to about ¼ “thick. Pipe a line of filling down dough and then fold a layer of dough over and seal it to form long logs. Cut with the back of a knife or bench scraper to seal ends and make 1” pieces. Reserve. Start a pot of water boiling and salt generously. Cook the Gnocchi for 4 minutes or just until it starts to float and drain it. Reserve hot. In a sauté pan melt butter and sauté the garlic and shallot for about 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and brown lightly Add the lobster and cook for 1 minute Add the prosecco and reduce by 50 % in volume Add cream and cook for 1 minute, then add cheese. Remove the lobster and reserve hot. 11. Add gnocchi and toss to coat. Adjust seasoning. Portion gnocchi into 4 dishes and top with cooked lobster, drizzle with remaining sauce and serve immediately.