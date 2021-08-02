In the Kitchen: Lobster Macaroni and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

4 tbsp. of butter or margarine

5 tbsp. of flour

2 cups milk

Pinch of Garlic, Salt and Pepper to taste

12-16 slices of American cheese diced

3 ounces of lobster meat, cooked

½ lb. elbow macaroni, cooked

Topping

2 oz. Bread crumb and 1 oz. parmesan cheese

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit

2. Melt butter in pan on low heat. Once melted, slowly whisk in flour until thoroughly mixed.

3. Turn heat up to low-medium and stir until thickened. Once thickened, add American cheese. Stir until cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth.

4. Season sauce with salt, pepper and garlic to taste.

5. Add pre-cooked lobster meat to the sauce and cook for an additional 2 minutes on low heat.

6. Add cooked elbow macaroni to the cheese sauce and lobster mixture. Pour mixture into casserole dish.

7. Mix breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese together for topping. Spread over top of the casserole dish.

8. Bake in the oven at 350° for 5-10 minutes or until golden brown.

RESTAURANT INFORMATION

Wicked Good Bar and Grill

100 Twin River Road

Lincoln, RI 02865

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday 12pm-9pm

Friday & Saturday 12pm-10pm