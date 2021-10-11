In the Kitchen: Lobster Mac & Cheese

This morning we welcome the Executive Chef of The Capital Grille, Jason Medeiros, making one of their most popular side dishes, Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Ingredients:
  • 6 oz Pasta
  • 3 Tbsp Salt
  • 1-1/2 cups Heavy Cream
  • 2 oz Cheddar Cheese
  • 2 oz Havarti Cheese
  • 1 oz Grana Padano Cheese
  • 1 oz Mascarpone Cheese
  • 3 oz lobster meat
  • Panko Bread Crumbs
Directions:
  1. In a 2qt sauce pan, bring 1qt of water to a steady boil. Add Pasta and 3Tbsp of salt. Cook for 5 minutes. Pasta should be firm but flexable.
  2. In a sauté pan simmer heavy cream. Add cheeses and stir and mix until smooth.
  3. Add raw or cooked lobster meat and bring to a boil.
  4. Add strained pasta and fold into sauce.
  5. When the sauce starts to coat the pasta, pour into oven proof casserole dish.
  6. Top with Panko crumbs and bake for five minutes in a 375 degree pre-heated oven.

