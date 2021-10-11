In the Kitchen: Lobster Mac & Cheese

This morning we welcome the Executive Chef of The Capital Grille, Jason Medeiros, making one of their most popular side dishes, Lobster Mac & Cheese.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Pasta
- 3 Tbsp Salt
- 1-1/2 cups Heavy Cream
- 2 oz Cheddar Cheese
- 2 oz Havarti Cheese
- 1 oz Grana Padano Cheese
- 1 oz Mascarpone Cheese
- 3 oz lobster meat
- Panko Bread Crumbs
Directions:
- In a 2qt sauce pan, bring 1qt of water to a steady boil. Add Pasta and 3Tbsp of salt. Cook for 5 minutes. Pasta should be firm but flexable.
- In a sauté pan simmer heavy cream. Add cheeses and stir and mix until smooth.
- Add raw or cooked lobster meat and bring to a boil.
- Add strained pasta and fold into sauce.
- When the sauce starts to coat the pasta, pour into oven proof casserole dish.
- Top with Panko crumbs and bake for five minutes in a 375 degree pre-heated oven.
