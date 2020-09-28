In the Kitchen: Lobster Mac & Cheese

Chef Robert Cirillo from Mare Rooftop prepares lobster mac & cheese.

Ingredients:

1 each 1.25 pound lobster cooked and taken out of shell

1 each shallot

2 slices of bacon cooked and crumbled

1 each jalapeño pepper sliced

2 ounce butter

2 ounce heavy cream

6 ounce butternut squash cheese sauce

4 ounce cooked fusilli/penne pasta

1. Sauté shallot, bacon and jalapeño with butter

2. Add lobster, heavy cream and cheese sauce and bring to boil.

3. Toss pasta and top with chive panko crumbs

Chive Panko Crumbs:

2 tbsp chopped chives

1 cup panko bread crumbs

4 tablespoons melted butter or reserved bacon grease

1. Lightly toast bread crumbs with butter or fat

2. Add chives

Butternut Squash Cheese Sauce

1/2 pound butternut squash, peeled and seeded

1 each small onion, chopped

1 cup heavy cream

2 cup white wine

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp ground cardamom seed

1 tsp ground fennel seed

1 tsp ground cumin seed

Cooking Instructions:

1. Sauté butternut squash, onion and ground seeds until soft and caramelized. 5 minutes on medium heat

2. Deglaze pan with white wine on high heat until it is reduced by half. 2-3 minutes

3. Add heavy cream and bring to boil and then turn to low for 3-4 minutes.

4. Slowly fold your cheeses and blend sauce with food processor

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

