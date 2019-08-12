In the Kitchen: Lobster Kowpiek

Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Lina Phaengdara from Bangkok Republik making their Lobster Kowpiek, which is a boiled lobster in a zesty chicken broth soup .

Ingredients:
  • Rice Noodle
  • 1 bag Tapioca Starch
  • 1 bag Jasmine Rice Flour
  • 5 cups Hot Boiling Water 
  • 1 Whole Lobster
  • Chicken Broth
  • Scallion 
  • Cilantro
  • Garlic Oil
Directions:
  • Pre-cook lobster
  • Pre-cook rice noodles
  • Boil chicken broth
  • Add rice noodle, cook til tender
  • Pour into bowl
  • Put lobster into bowl (fix in decorative fashion)
  • Add scallion & cilantro
  • Add garlic oil
  • Add hot oil (optional)

