In the Kitchen: Lobster Kowpiek

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Lina Phaengdara from Bangkok Republik making their Lobster Kowpiek, which is a boiled lobster in a zesty chicken broth soup .
Ingredients:
- Rice Noodle
- 1 bag Tapioca Starch
- 1 bag Jasmine Rice Flour
- 5 cups Hot Boiling Water
- 1 Whole Lobster
- Chicken Broth
- Scallion
- Cilantro
- Garlic Oil
Directions:
- Pre-cook lobster
- Pre-cook rice noodles
- Boil chicken broth
- Add rice noodle, cook til tender
- Pour into bowl
- Put lobster into bowl (fix in decorative fashion)
- Add scallion & cilantro
- Add garlic oil
- Add hot oil (optional)
