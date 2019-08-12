In the Kitchen: Lobster Kowpiek

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Lina Phaengdara from Bangkok Republik making their Lobster Kowpiek, which is a boiled lobster in a zesty chicken broth soup .

Ingredients:

Rice Noodle

1 bag Tapioca Starch

1 bag Jasmine Rice Flour

5 cups Hot Boiling Water

1 Whole Lobster

Chicken Broth

Scallion

Cilantro

Garlic Oil

Directions:

Pre-cook lobster

Pre-cook rice noodles

Boil chicken broth

Add rice noodle, cook til tender

Pour into bowl

Put lobster into bowl (fix in decorative fashion)

Add scallion & cilantro

Add garlic oil

Add hot oil (optional)

