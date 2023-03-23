In the kitchen today, we welcome the owner of The Breachway Grille Craig Marr, making Lobster in a Brandy Cream Sauce over Fettuccine.
Ingredients:
- Minced 1/2 white onion
- 1/2 cup of brandy
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 6 oz of American Cheese
- Dash of white pepper
- Dash of black pepper
- 1/4 of a red or green pepper minced
- 2 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 cup of chopped lobster meat (preferably knuckle and claw meat. Reserve one large piece of claw meat for garnish)
- Fettuccine
Directions:
- Cook Fettuccine in boiling salted water.
- While pasta is cooking add above lobster cream sauce to cold along with lobster claw. Bring to a simmer.
- When pasta is cooked, add to the pan of cream sauce and a small amount of pasta water stir or toss until cohesive.
- Once sauce is fully integrated and is smooth, remove from heat sprinkle fresh parmesan cheese and pat of butter and toss until fully incorporated.
- Add salt to taste.
- Plate and garnish with finely sliced chives and a pinch of shaved Parmesan.
