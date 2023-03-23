In the kitchen today, we welcome the owner of The Breachway Grille Craig Marr, making Lobster in a Brandy Cream Sauce over Fettuccine.

Ingredients:

  • Minced 1/2 white onion
  • 1/2 cup of brandy
  • 1 pint heavy cream
  • 4 Tablespoons butter
  • 6 oz of American Cheese
  • Dash of white pepper
  • Dash of black pepper
  • 1/4 of a red or green pepper minced
  • 2 cloves of minced garlic
  • 1 cup of chopped lobster meat (preferably knuckle and claw meat. Reserve one large piece of claw meat for garnish)
  • Fettuccine

Directions:

  1. Cook Fettuccine in boiling salted water.
  2. While pasta is cooking add above lobster cream sauce to cold along with lobster claw. Bring to a simmer.
  3. When pasta is cooked, add to the pan of cream sauce and a small amount of pasta water stir or toss until cohesive.
  4. Once sauce is fully integrated and is smooth, remove from heat sprinkle fresh parmesan cheese and pat of butter and toss until fully incorporated.
  5. Add salt to taste.
  6. Plate and garnish with finely sliced chives and a pinch of shaved Parmesan.

