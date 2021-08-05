In the Kitchen: Lobster Grilled Cheese

Chef Kate Behan of Blue Rocks Catering stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to make Lobster Grilled Cheese, ahead of the Charlestown Seafood Festival.

Ingredients:

2 slices of Brioche Bread

4-6 tbsp. of salted butter

1/2 cup Spinach

1 cup of Artisan Cheese blend of Gruyere, Fontina and White Cheddar

Warm buttered local lobster meat (cooked and shelled)

Cooking Instructions:

1. In small bowl stir together lobster meat with 3 tbsp of melted butter and Set aside. Grate cheeses to yield 1 cup and combine In medium bowl. Spread room temperature butter over each bread slice, evenly dividing

2. Make the grilled cheese: In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat the butter over medium heat. Place the pieces of bread next to each other, pushing them around the pan lightly to evenly coat them with butter.

3. Top each piece of bread with 1 cup of the cheese mixture and then cover the pan and cook until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes.

4. Remove the lid and add spinach. Then spread the lobster meat over the melted cheese and spinach on one piece of the toasted bread. Flip the other on top to sandwich and make the grill cheese. Let cook until the lobster is warmed through, 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate and serve.