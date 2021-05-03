In the Kitchen: Lobster Benedict

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef James English from KG Kitchen making Lobster Benedict. This is one breakfast that is sure to wow mom this Mother’s Day! Fresh Maine lobster, spring asparagus, and buttery hollandaise sauce make this seasonally inspired dish a true crowd pleaser.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ lb. Maine Lobster
- 4 eggs
- 2 english muffins
- 12 asparagus
- 1 T white vinegar
Ingredients for the Hollandasise Sauce:
- 4 egg yolks
- ½ C clarified butter
- 1 T fresh lemon juice
- ¼ t tabasco sauce
- pinch salt
Directions:
- The first step is to cook and break down the lobster. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add 1 cup of salt. Put the live lobster into the boiling water and cover with a lid. Boil for 10 minutes. Remove from the water and put into an ice water bath or in a bowl under cold running water.
- Once cool, break apart the tail, claw, and knuckles of the lobster and remove the meat. Place the lobster meat in a container and set aside.
- Next, blanch the asparagus. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add 1 cup of salt. Carefully add the asparagus to the boiling water for 45 seconds, then remove and place in an ice water bath.
- Now it’s time to make the hollandaise sauce. Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler,) the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume.
- Remove from heat, whisk in tabasco and salt. Keep in a warm place until ready to serve.
- Now you’re ready to poach the eggs. Adjust the heat to get the poaching water to a soft boil. Crack your eggs into small shallow bowls or ramekins. Use a spoon to stir the water, creating a gentle whirlpool. Carefully drop the eggs into the center of the whirlpool one at a time, in batches of 4. Gently poach eggs for 5 minutes, do not let the pot boil. Use a slotted spoon the remove the eggs from the water.
- While the eggs are cooking, split the english muffins in half and toast them.
- Cut the asparagus to the same size of the english muffin and place three on each slice.
- If your lobster is chilled, gently warm it in butter. Put the warm lobster meat over the asparagus. Add one poached egg to the top of each english muffin. Spoon hollandaise over the top of each egg. Serve immediately .
