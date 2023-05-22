In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Jack Lee from Emerald Bay Food Hall at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln. He is making their Lobster and Mango Salad with sesame dressing.

Main Ingredients:

6 oz. cooked lobster meat, chopped

1 mango, peeled and diced

2 tsp. of mint

½ cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 avocado

1 head of romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cucumbers (sliced lengthwise for plating)

Fresh cilantro

Ingredients for Sesame Dressing:

1.5 tbsp of Honey

1 tbsp. of rice vinegar

½ tsp of Mustard

½ tbsp of Sesame oil

½ tsp of Soy sauce

1 tbsp of black Sesame seeds

Directions:

Combine all ingredients for the dressing in a bowl. Whisk until well blended. Assemble the salad by topping the chopped romaine with the lobster meat, mango, and grape tomatoes, and carrots. Drizzle the salad with the salad dressing and gently toss. Sprinkle the salad with sesame seeds.