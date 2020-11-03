In the Kitchen: Lobster and Fried Chicken

In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Chef Scott Kirmil of Wharf Southern Kitchen making Lobster and Fried Chicken. This is great for a date night where southern comfort food meets coastal New England.

Ingredients:

Crispy Buttermilk Organic Fried Chicken

Local 1.5lb Steamed Lobster

Guinness BBQ Mac’n’Cheese

Pork Belly Braised Collard Greens

Crispy Creole Tater Tots

Bottle of Prosecco

Wharf Southern Kitchen is part of Newport Restaurant Week, November 6-15.

This is the 14th Annual Newport Restaurant Week and covers over 65 restaurants throughout Newport and Bristol County offering pri-fixe and other deals and discounts like buy one get one free, half price raw bar, gift card deals and family style meals. All restaurants have taken the RI Hospitality Pledge of Safety, a promise to their customers that their business is following the best health and safety procedures to ensure the safety of both guests and employees. Restaurants are also working with Commerce RI on the Take it Outside Campaign and offering restaurants “Warming Blankets” so their diners can eat outside and stay warm at the same time, calling it “Dining Under Wraps.” Restaurants are offering indoor & outdoor dining and curbside takeout and delivery.

Things are different this year for NRW 2020, but we invite you to dine with us and support our restaurants, wait staff, chefs, farmers, fishermen and women along with enjoying a delicious seasonal fall meal.

For all the restaurant offerings visit DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek.org

