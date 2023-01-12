In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Ameijoas à bulhão pato Chouriço grelhado. This dish is little necks with white wine and garlic.
Ingredients:
- Six cloves of garlic, sliced or minced
- Two heaping tablespoons of chopped parsley
- Half a glass of white wine
- 12 local Rhode Island Little Necks
- Half a teaspoon of red pepper flakes
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.