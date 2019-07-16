In the Kitchen: Lindy’s Snail Salad

Live Now /
Chef Jeff Boire of Lindy’s Tavern joined us on set to show us how to make their Lindy’s Snail Salad.

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/2 lbs of cooked snails
  • 2 cups of chopped celery
  • 1 cup of sliced shallots
  • 10 cloves of garlic minced
  • 1/2 cup of chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 whole lemons juiced
  • 3 cups of banana pepper juiced
  • 1 cup of olive oil
  • 1 oz of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of celery salt
  • 1 tsp of Italian Seasoning

Directions:

  1. After boiling live snails for 20 mins, let cool and slice snails very thin
  2. Add all veggies & parsley
  3. Juice lemons and remove seeds
  4. Add seasonings, pepper, juice & olive oil
  5. Mix well, serve & enjoy!

