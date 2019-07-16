In the Kitchen: Lindy’s Snail Salad

Chef Jeff Boire of Lindy’s Tavern joined us on set to show us how to make their Lindy’s Snail Salad.

Ingredients:

3 1/2 lbs of cooked snails

2 cups of chopped celery

1 cup of sliced shallots

10 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 cup of chopped fresh parsley

2 whole lemons juiced

3 cups of banana pepper juiced

1 cup of olive oil

1 oz of sugar

1 teaspoon of celery salt

1 tsp of Italian Seasoning

Directions:

After boiling live snails for 20 mins, let cool and slice snails very thin Add all veggies & parsley Juice lemons and remove seeds Add seasonings, pepper, juice & olive oil Mix well, serve & enjoy!

