In the Kitchen: Lindy’s Snail Salad

Chef Jeff Boire of Lindy’s Tavern joined us on set to show us how to make their Lindy’s Snail Salad.
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 lbs of cooked snails
- 2 cups of chopped celery
- 1 cup of sliced shallots
- 10 cloves of garlic minced
- 1/2 cup of chopped fresh parsley
- 2 whole lemons juiced
- 3 cups of banana pepper juiced
- 1 cup of olive oil
- 1 oz of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of celery salt
- 1 tsp of Italian Seasoning
Directions:
- After boiling live snails for 20 mins, let cool and slice snails very thin
- Add all veggies & parsley
- Juice lemons and remove seeds
- Add seasonings, pepper, juice & olive oil
- Mix well, serve & enjoy!
