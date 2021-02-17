In the Kitchen: Lime – Sriracha Chicken Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen this morning making Lime – Sriracha Chicken Salad.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lb Chicken Breast, poached and pulled
  • 1/4 cup Sriracha Sauce
  • 1/4 cup Honey
  • 1/4 cup Lime
  • 1/4 cup Oil, Coconut or Olive
  • 1 cup Quinoa, cooked
  • 1 Red Pepper, medium dice, sautéed
  • 1 head Baby Bok Choy, sliced, sautéed
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced, sautéed
  • 1 Tablespoon Ginger, minced, sautéed
  • 4 Scallions, sliced
  • 1 pinch Sesame Seeds
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
  1. Whisk together sriracha, honey, lime and coconut oil.
  2. Add a pinch of salt and toss with cooked chicken.
  3. Combine all other ingredients, adjust seasoning if necessary.

