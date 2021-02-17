In the Kitchen: Lime – Sriracha Chicken Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen this morning making Lime – Sriracha Chicken Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb Chicken Breast, poached and pulled
- 1/4 cup Sriracha Sauce
- 1/4 cup Honey
- 1/4 cup Lime
- 1/4 cup Oil, Coconut or Olive
- 1 cup Quinoa, cooked
- 1 Red Pepper, medium dice, sautéed
- 1 head Baby Bok Choy, sliced, sautéed
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced, sautéed
- 1 Tablespoon Ginger, minced, sautéed
- 4 Scallions, sliced
- 1 pinch Sesame Seeds
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Whisk together sriracha, honey, lime and coconut oil.
- Add a pinch of salt and toss with cooked chicken.
- Combine all other ingredients, adjust seasoning if necessary.
