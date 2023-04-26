In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Light & Easy Chicken Bolognese.

Ingredients:

  • 1Ground Chicken
  • 1 Chicken Sausage
  • 1/2 Cup Onions, small dice
  • 1/2 Cup Celery, small dice
  • 1/2 Cup Carrots, small dice
  • 1/4 Cup Red Pepper, small dice
  • 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
  • 3 Cups Tomato Puree
  • 1 Cup Beef Stock
  • 2 Tablespoons Basil, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
  • 1 PinchSugar1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 Pasta, cooked
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Instructions:

  1. In a large pot over medium heat add olive oil and sauce chicken and sausage.
  2. Add vegetables and saute.
  3. Add tomato and stock, simmer, sugar, salt and simmer for 20 minutes.
  4. Finish with herbs and serve over pasta

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.