In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Light & Easy Chicken Bolognese.
Ingredients:
- 1Ground Chicken
- 1 Chicken Sausage
- 1/2 Cup Onions, small dice
- 1/2 Cup Celery, small dice
- 1/2 Cup Carrots, small dice
- 1/4 Cup Red Pepper, small dice
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 3 Cups Tomato Puree
- 1 Cup Beef Stock
- 2 Tablespoons Basil, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
- 1 PinchSugar1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 Pasta, cooked
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Instructions:
- In a large pot over medium heat add olive oil and sauce chicken and sausage.
- Add vegetables and saute.
- Add tomato and stock, simmer, sugar, salt and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Finish with herbs and serve over pasta
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.