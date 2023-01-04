In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making a light and easy chicken stir fry.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Chicken Breast, cut medium dice
  • 1 Carrot, medium dice
  • 1 Red Pepper, medium dice
  • 2 Celery, medium dice
  • 1 cup Ginger, minced
  • 1/2 cup Scallion, minced
  • 1/2 cup Edamame
  • 2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Ketchup
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
  • As needed Cooked Rice
  • As needed Salt and Pepper
  • Optional: (chopped peanuts, cilantro, sesame, avocado)

Directions:

  1. In a hot wok or sauce pan add oils and chicken. Sauté until golden brown and cooked through.
  2. Remove and add in all vegetables. Sauté until done, add vinegar, soy, ketchup and chicken.
  3. Serve over rice.

