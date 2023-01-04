In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making a light and easy chicken stir fry.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Chicken Breast, cut medium dice
- 1 Carrot, medium dice
- 1 Red Pepper, medium dice
- 2 Celery, medium dice
- 1 cup Ginger, minced
- 1/2 cup Scallion, minced
- 1/2 cup Edamame
- 2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/2 cup Ketchup
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
- As needed Cooked Rice
- As needed Salt and Pepper
- Optional: (chopped peanuts, cilantro, sesame, avocado)
Directions:
- In a hot wok or sauce pan add oils and chicken. Sauté until golden brown and cooked through.
- Remove and add in all vegetables. Sauté until done, add vinegar, soy, ketchup and chicken.
- Serve over rice.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.