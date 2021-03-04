In the Kitchen: Lentil Salad, with pomegranate, almonds, and herbs

This morning, we welcome Chef Jason Timothy from Troop PVD making Lentil Salad, with pomegranate, almonds, and herbs.
Ingredients:
- Mixed Lentils
- Roasted Almonds
- Pomegranate Seeds
- Fresh Herbs
- Petite Mizuna
- Yellow Curry Emulsion
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.