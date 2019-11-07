In the Kitchen: Lemon Herb Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Kale

In the Kitchen, Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us with a recipe for Lemon herb chicken with roasted potatoes & kale.

Lemon – Herb Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Kale

Serves: 4

Recipe Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

4ea. 6oz. Skin-on Chicken Breasts

6ea. Potatoes, skin on, washed, sliced

1bunch Kale, washed, chopped

1ea. Lemon, sliced

1/8 cup Chicken Broth

2 Tablespoons Butter, unsalted

2 sprigs Thyme, stem removed, chopped

2 sprigs Rosemary, stem removed, chopped

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

Directions:

Season chicken with salt, pepper and herbs. In a cast iron pan sear chicken skin side down

until golden brown. Remove and add potatoes, kale, broth and butter. Top with chicken and

lemon slices and bake for approx 15 – 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

