In the Kitchen: Lemon Herb Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Kale

In the Kitchen, Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us with a recipe for Lemon herb chicken with roasted potatoes & kale.

Lemon – Herb Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Kale
Serves: 4
Recipe Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
4ea. 6oz. Skin-on Chicken Breasts
6ea. Potatoes, skin on, washed, sliced
1bunch Kale, washed, chopped
1ea. Lemon, sliced
1/8 cup Chicken Broth
2 Tablespoons Butter, unsalted
2 sprigs Thyme, stem removed, chopped
2 sprigs Rosemary, stem removed, chopped
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
Season chicken with salt, pepper and herbs. In a cast iron pan sear chicken skin side down
until golden brown. Remove and add potatoes, kale, broth and butter. Top with chicken and
lemon slices and bake for approx 15 – 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

