In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef peter Hamill from One Bellevue at Hotel Viking making Lemon Grilled Swordfish.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Swordfish
- 1 Fennel head, shaved
- 2 red bliss potatoes
- ½ tsp anise spice
- ¼ cup Olive oil
- 2 tbsp White wine
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 3 oz Baby heirloom tomatoes
- 2 oz Mixed olives, pitted
- 1 piece Basil leaves
- Salt & pepper to taste
- ½ tsp Butter
- 2 Lemon slices
Directions:
- Wash all produce.
- Cut fennel into quarters and shave, set aside in ice bath.
- Dice red bliss potatoes, then sauté in blended oil on medium heat.
- Combine baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive with white wine in oven safe dish. Cover and cook in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.
- Clean swordfish and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper on both sides, with olive oil. Place on a 400 degree grill, cooking for 1 ½ minutes per side. Finish in the 350 degree oven with butter, lemon and white wine for 6 minutes or until done.
- Once tomatoes are done, add olives. Serve immediately with potatoes, shaved fennel, chimichurri and swordfish.
Ingredients and Instructions for Chimichurri:
- 1 bunch chopped Cilantro
- 1 bunch chopped Parsley
- 1 tbsp Shallot
- 1 clove Garlic
- ¼ cup Olive oil
- Combine all ingredients into Robot coupe (or food processor) and pulse until emulsified. Store in refrigerator for up to 7 days.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.