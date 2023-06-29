In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef peter Hamill from One Bellevue at Hotel Viking making Lemon Grilled Swordfish.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Swordfish
  • 1 Fennel head, shaved
  • 2 red bliss potatoes
  • ½ tsp anise spice
  • ¼ cup Olive oil
  • 2 tbsp White wine
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 3 oz Baby heirloom tomatoes
  • 2 oz Mixed olives, pitted
  • 1 piece Basil leaves
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • ½ tsp Butter
  • 2 Lemon slices

Directions:

  • Wash all produce.
  • Cut fennel into quarters and shave, set aside in ice bath.
  • Dice red bliss potatoes, then sauté in blended oil on medium heat.
  • Combine baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive with white wine in oven safe dish. Cover and cook in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.
  • Clean swordfish and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper on both sides, with olive oil. Place on a 400 degree grill, cooking for 1 ½ minutes per side. Finish in the 350 degree oven with butter, lemon and white wine for 6 minutes or until done.
  • Once tomatoes are done, add olives. Serve immediately with potatoes, shaved fennel, chimichurri and swordfish.

Ingredients and Instructions for Chimichurri:

  • 1 bunch chopped Cilantro
  • 1 bunch chopped Parsley
  • 1 tbsp Shallot
  • 1 clove Garlic
  • ¼ cup Olive oil
  1. Combine all ingredients into Robot coupe (or food processor) and pulse until emulsified. Store in refrigerator for up to 7 days.

