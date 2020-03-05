Live Now
In the Kitchen: Lemon Garlic Scallops

Executive Chef Katlyn Abate from The Charlestown Rathskeller shares a recipe for Lemon Garlic Scallops.

Ingredients:

  • scallops
  • linguine
  • cherry tomatoes
  • spinach
  • lemon zest
  • garlic butter
  • shallots
  • red pepper flake
  • clam juice
  • parsley
  • salt and pepper

Cooking Instructions:

  • set scallops in a hot pan with oil, finish with butter
  • set aside, add garlic, shallots , lemon juice , clam juice
  • mount with butter and lemon zest
  • toss in cooked linguine add spinach and tomatoes
  • season, twirl and plate

