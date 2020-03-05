In the Kitchen: Lemon Garlic Scallops

Executive Chef Katlyn Abate from The Charlestown Rathskeller shares a recipe for Lemon Garlic Scallops.
Ingredients:
- scallops
- linguine
- cherry tomatoes
- spinach
- lemon zest
- garlic butter
- shallots
- red pepper flake
- clam juice
- parsley
- salt and pepper
Cooking Instructions:
- set scallops in a hot pan with oil, finish with butter
- set aside, add garlic, shallots , lemon juice , clam juice
- mount with butter and lemon zest
- toss in cooked linguine add spinach and tomatoes
- season, twirl and plate
