In the Kitchen: Leftover Rice and Veggies with Shake N’ Stir Fry Sauce

This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She showed us how to use our leftovers to make a whole new meal such as Leftover Rice and Veggies with Shake N’ Stir Fry Sauce.
Ingredients and Directions for the Sauce:
- 1/4 cup soy sauce (or tamari)
- 3 Tablespoons Rice vinegar (or sherry vinegar)
- 2 teaspoons Sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ cup water
- Whisk all ingredients for the sauce together in a bowl, or combine in a jar and shake!
Ingredients and Directions for the Stir Fry:
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 1/4 to 1 cup cooked meat, or raw chicken sliced in thin strips (optional)
- 1 bell pepper, cubed (or carrot)
- 3 mushrooms (optional)
- 1 small piece broccoli (or any green vegetable)
- 2 cups leftover cooked rice – or quinoa, lentils, barley
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2-3 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup peanuts (or cashews)
- Chop or slice the veggies.
- Heat the oil in a large, heavy pan and stir fry veggies over high heat.
- When tender and starting to brown, add the rice and press it into the pan. Let it sizzle. Stir fry another minute or two.
- Add the diced or sliced cooked meat. (*If using raw meat, cook it first)
- Add frozen peas. Add the sauce and let it come to a boil without stirring.
- Stir everything well again for 60 seconds.
- Transfer to bowls.
- Garnish with sesame seeds, sliced green onion, peanuts to taste.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.