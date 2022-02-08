In the Kitchen: Leftover Rice and Veggies with Shake N’ Stir Fry Sauce

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She showed us how to use our leftovers to make a whole new meal such as Leftover Rice and Veggies with Shake N’ Stir Fry Sauce.

Ingredients and Directions for the Sauce:
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce (or tamari)
  • 3 Tablespoons Rice vinegar (or sherry vinegar)
  • 2 teaspoons Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ cup water
  1. Whisk all ingredients for the sauce together in a bowl, or combine in a jar and shake!
Ingredients and Directions for the Stir Fry:
  • 1 Tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/4 to 1 cup cooked meat, or raw chicken sliced in thin strips (optional)
  • 1 bell pepper, cubed (or carrot)
  • 3 mushrooms (optional)
  • 1 small piece broccoli (or any green vegetable)
  • 2 cups leftover cooked rice – or quinoa, lentils, barley
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 2-3 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup peanuts (or cashews)
  1. Chop or slice the veggies.
  2. Heat the oil in a large, heavy pan and stir fry veggies over high heat.
  3. When tender and starting to brown, add the rice and press it into the pan. Let it sizzle. Stir fry another minute or two.
  4. Add the diced or sliced cooked meat. (*If using raw meat, cook it first)
  5. Add frozen peas. Add the sauce and let it come to a boil without stirring.
  6. Stir everything well again for 60 seconds.
  7. Transfer to bowls.
  8. Garnish with sesame seeds, sliced green onion, peanuts to taste.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com