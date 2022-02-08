In the Kitchen: Leftover Rice and Veggies with Shake N’ Stir Fry Sauce

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- A newcomer to Rhode Island politics has filed paperwork to seek the Republican nomination for governor, as the GOP continues to search for a candidate for the state's top job in this year's election.

Ashley Kalus -- who bought a home in Newport last year but previously lived in Illinois -- filed a notice of organization with the R.I. Board of Elections on Monday afternoon under her married name, Ashley Weinzweig. She registered the URL "ashleykalus.com" on Dec. 6, domain records show, suggesting she would run for office using that surname. (Her website is not yet active.)