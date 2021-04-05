In the Kitchen: Lavender Lemonade Mocktail

The Providence Warwick Convention & Business Bureau brought Mixologist Meghan McGovern from Diego’s East Side to “The Rhode Show” Kitchen on Monday morning. She shared this mocktail recipe:

Lavender Lemonade-

1oz Natalie’s Lemon Juice

1oz Simple Syrup

.25oz Lavender Simple Syrup

Topped with Soda Water

Add lemon juice, simple syrup, and lavender simple together, add ice, then shake.

Strain over rocks, top with soda.

Garnish- Lavender

Glass- Collins

Lavender Simple Syrup-

1 Cup fresh lavender

1 Cup Sugar

1 Cup water

