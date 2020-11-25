In the Kitchen: Last Minute Thanksgiving Tips

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen, we are joined by our good friend, Avenue N’s own, Chef Nick Rabar. He is giving us some last minute Thanksgiving tips and showing up some upgrades to simple dishes.

Side Dish Upgrade:

Dish one: Mashed Potatoes
Upgrade: Parmesan Mashed Potatoes with Garlic – Herb Butter

Main Dish Upgrade:

Dish two: Traditional Turkey Breast
Upgrade: Miso – Honey Roasted Turkey Breast

Sauce Upgrade:

Dish three: Traditional Pan Gravy
Upgrade: White Gravy w/ Sweet Pork Sausage

