In the Kitchen: Lasagna

This morning we welcome Dixie Carroll from Lasagna Love making a lasagna with veggies that even the kids will love.

Lasagna Love is a non-profit that is comprised of neighbors helping neighbors. Home chefs prepare lasagna dinners for people who could use a hot, home cooked meal. They may be suffering from food insecurity, maybe they have medical things going on, etc. The group policy is that a person can request a lasagna for any reason without judgement, because often asking for something can be hard for people.