This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Kevin O’Donnell from Giusto making Lasagna Verde with nettles, artichokes and parmigiano reggiano.
Ingredients and Directions for the Lasagna Sheets:
- 4 oz Wild Nettles, picked leaves
- 4 Whole Eggs
- 6 oz 00 Pasta flour
- Wearing gloves, pick the nettle leaves off the stem and wash them in cold water.
- Bring a pot of water up to a boil and add enough salt to make it taste like the sea.
- Blanch the nettles in the boiling water for about 20-30 seconds or until they start to become tender but still bright green.
- Shock them in ice water to stop the cooking.
- Squeeze out all of the water from the cooked nettles and place in a blender with the eggs.
- Puree until smooth and then make pasta dough using the puree and flour.
- Allow the dough to rest for at least 30 minutes on the counter then sheet out to desired size using a pasta sheeter depending on the lasagna pan you will be using.
- Allow sheets to dry slightly on a baking rack while you work on the artichoke filling.
Ingredients and Directions for Artichoke Filling:
- 12oz jar Preserved/jarred artichokes, chopped
- 1 quart Milk
- 1/4 cup Butter, softened
- 1/2 cup All purpose flour
- 1 cup Grated parmigiano reggiano
- 2oz Sliced provolone
- 3 Garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 tablespoon Olive oil
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
- In a sauce pot, gently cook the sliced garlic in the olive oil on low heat until the garlic softens and
becomes translucent. It shouldn’t brown at all.
- Next add the butter and melt it followed by the flour and cook together on medium heat for about 15 seconds until the flour and butter combine to form a roux.
- Next add the milk and whisk until the roux dissolves into the milk smoothly. Season to taste with salt and fresh cracked pepper.
- Continue to cook on medium heat until the mixture thickens while stirring occasionally to avoid forming any lumps.
- Once the milk simmers and the taste of raw flour is gone, add the chopped artichokes and lemon zest.
- Assemble the lasagna by cooking the sheets just like pasta in boiling and salted water for 3-4 minutes then strain them out and spread out on a baking tray to cool for a few minutes.
- Spoon some sauce on the bottom of your lasagna pan then add the first sheet.
- Top with sliced provolone and more sauce, continue until all pasta sheets and sauce are layered together. The top layer should have a generous amount of sauce.
- Bake immediately in an oven preheated to 425f for about 25 minutes or until it starts to bubble and crisp up on the top and sides.
- Allow to cool slightly before cutting and serving.
Notes:
- If you can’t find nettles you can substitute baby spinach. You can also make this recipe with store bought lasagna sheets if you prefer. Just cook according to the manufacturer’s instructions and assemble the same way.
- This can be made a day or two in advance and baked fresh when you are ready to serve it.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.