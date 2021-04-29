In the Kitchen: Lamb Stew

DULUTH, Georgia (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia Thursday to mark his first 100 days in office and pitch his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the economy.

After limited time on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden is stepping up his travel schedule after his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday. He is scheduled to hold a "Getting America Back on Track" drive-in rally near Atlanta Thursday with additional campaign-style stops planned in Pennsylvania and Virginia in the coming days. Biden's 100th day in office is Friday.