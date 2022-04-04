In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Few making Lamb Shanks.
Ingredients:
- 4 Lamb shanks
- 1 qt Chicken stock, seasoned and thickened with 4 oz roux
- 2 t Chopped garlic
- 8 oz Diced canned tomato
- 1 pt White wine
- Bouquet Garni – 3-4 rosemary and 6 thyme
- 4 oz Demi
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Garnish:
- 2 onions, cut in half
- 24 pieces Large stick cut carrot
- 24 pieces Large stick cut celery
- 8 Red bliss, halved
Overview:
- Make veloute.
- Braised lamb shanks. Cooked with vegetables. Reserve the liquid to reduce for sauce.
Directions:
- Sear seasoned shanks in pot. When browned all over add garlic.
- When toasted add tomato, white wine, herbs.
- Stir.
- Add strained veloute.
- Bring to the boil on the stove.
- Cover with paper and foil.
- Place in oven @330f for 1.5 hr.
- Add garnish.
- Cook 1.5hr more, or until done.
- Portion into metal plates.
- Reduce liquid so there’s enough for 8 oz per shank.
- Add sauce to plates, cover with paper and foil.
- Store labeled and dated, freeze if necessary.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.