In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Few making Lamb Shanks.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Lamb shanks
  • 1 qt Chicken stock, seasoned and thickened with 4 oz roux
  • 2 t Chopped garlic
  • 8 oz Diced canned tomato
  • 1 pt White wine
  • Bouquet Garni – 3-4 rosemary and 6 thyme
  • 4 oz Demi
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Garnish:
  • 2 onions, cut in half
  • 24 pieces Large stick cut carrot
  • 24 pieces Large stick cut celery
  • 8 Red bliss, halved

Overview:

  • Make veloute.
  • Braised lamb shanks. Cooked with vegetables. Reserve the liquid to reduce for sauce.

Directions:

  1. Sear seasoned shanks in pot. When browned all over add garlic.
  2. When toasted add tomato, white wine, herbs.
  3. Stir.
  4. Add strained veloute.
  5. Bring to the boil on the stove.
  6. Cover with paper and foil.
  7. Place in oven @330f for 1.5 hr.
  8. Add garnish.
  9. Cook 1.5hr more, or until done.
  10. Portion into metal plates.
  11. Reduce liquid so there’s enough for 8 oz per shank.
  12. Add sauce to plates, cover with paper and foil.
  13. Store labeled and dated, freeze if necessary.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.