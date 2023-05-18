In the kitchen this morning we welcomed Chef Anat Sagi from Mosaic Table. She made us lamb merguez kabobs.
Ingredients:
- Hopkins Southdowns Ground Lamb
- Garlic Clove
- Ground Cardamom
- Ground Cumin
- Fennel Seed
- Chopped Parsley
- Chopped Cilantro
- Seltzer
Cooking instructions:
- Combine all ingredients and fry in a pan. Serve with pita, tzatziki sauce and couscous.
