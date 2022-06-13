Chef Peter Pariseau from Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martini’s shares his recipe for lamb chops.

INGREDIENTS: Lamb Chops, 2 Double Cuts (1/2 rack)

Sweet Potato 2 each (Large)

Butter 2 oz.

Cream 2 oz.

Spinach 5 oz. (washed and stemmed)

Garlic 1 clove (minced)

Oil 2 oz. split

Glaze: Raspberry jam 4 oz

Red Wine 1 pint

Cinnamon Sticks 2 each

Rosemary 1 sprig

STEPS:

Day Before: Combine Cinnamon Sticks with wine and rosemary, reduce volume by half, strain and incorporate into jam. Chill overnight. Clean Lamb Chops.

Day of: Preheat oven to 350 degrees, take out glaze and allow to warm to room temperature. Peel sweet potatoes and cut into uniform size. Boil sweet potatoes until soft, strain out water. Combine butter and cream and heat on low. Pass sweet potatoes through a sieve (optional). Fold in butter and cream to desired consistency.

Heat half of the oil in a sauté pan, sear lamb chops/rack on both flat sides for about 2-3 minutes – each side. Transfer pan to oven to cook to desired temperature. (About 10 min for medium rare). While lamb is in oven, heat remaining oil in new pan. Lightly sauté garlic for about a minute, add spinach to the pan while stirring constantly until cooked down in volume and darkens in color. Once lamb has reached desired temperature, rest slightly before plating.