Birria tacos from La Costa on Thames in Newport, R.I.
Ingredients:
Braised Beef
Adobo Sauce
Onion
Garlic
beef Stock,
Corn Tortillas
Mozzarella cheese
cilantro
diced red onion
Cooking Instructions: Recipe & Ingredients:
Braised Beef marinated and slow-cooked in adobo sauce, onion, garlic, and beef stock
Corn Tortillas, drenched in the consommé and tossed on the griddle
Add mozzarella cheese to melt on the tortilla
Top with cilantro and diced red onion
Serve with consume, Spanish rice & beans
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.