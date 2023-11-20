Birria tacos from La Costa on Thames in Newport, R.I.

Ingredients:

Braised Beef

Adobo Sauce

Onion

Garlic

beef Stock,

Corn Tortillas

Mozzarella cheese

cilantro

diced red onion

Cooking Instructions: Recipe & Ingredients:

Braised Beef marinated and slow-cooked in adobo sauce, onion, garlic, and beef stock

Corn Tortillas, drenched in the consommé and tossed on the griddle

Add mozzarella cheese to melt on the tortilla

Top with cilantro and diced red onion

Serve with consume, Spanish rice & beans