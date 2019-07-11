In the Kitchen: Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

Today we are cooking with Nick Rabar from Avenue N making his rendition of Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts.

Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels Sprouts

3 Tablespoons Canola Oil

2 cloves Garlic

1 Tablespoon Chopped Ginger

2 Chopped Scallions

2 Tablespoons Sambul (garlic – chili sauce)

1 cup Ketchup

1/2 cup Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Rice Vinegar

Chopped Peanuts (as needed)

Chopped Mint (as needed)

Dry Chili Flakes (as needed)

Please watch the above video to see how the dish all comes together.

