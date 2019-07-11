In the Kitchen: Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

Today we are cooking with Nick Rabar from Avenue N making his rendition of Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Brussels Sprouts
- 3 Tablespoons Canola Oil
- 2 cloves Garlic
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Ginger
- 2 Chopped Scallions
- 2 Tablespoons Sambul (garlic – chili sauce)
- 1 cup Ketchup
- 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
- Chopped Peanuts (as needed)
- Chopped Mint (as needed)
- Dry Chili Flakes (as needed)
Please watch the above video to see how the dish all comes together.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.