In the Kitchen: Koulouria

Ingredients:1 lb Butter, 2 cups sugar, 3 eggs, 1/2 pint heavy cream, 4 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 2 tsp vanilla extract, 5 cups flour.

For topping: 2 eggs, 1/4 cup sesame seedsCooking Instructions:Directions for Koulouria:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Using the stand mixer, beat the butter well, (about 1 hour until fluffy).

3. Add in 2 cups of granulated sugar, continue to beat with the butter together until well mixed.

4. Add 3 eggs, 1 at a time while the mixture continues to beat on low speed.

5. Add 2 tsp of vanilla extract and ½ pint of heavy cream.

6. Mix on low speed until well blended and creamy.

7. In a separate large mixing bowl, add 5 cups of flour, 4 tsp of baking powder and ½ tsp of baking soda.

8. Remove the wet ingredients from the stand mixer and add to the dry ingredients.

9. Using your hand, mix well the wet and dry ingredients together.

10. Feel the consistency with your hand, the dough should be sticky but moldable enough to braid; add more flour if needed.

11. Brush each braided cookie well with egg and dab sesame seeds on top.

12. Bake at 350 F for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.

13. Take the Koulouria out of the oven and set aside to cool.

14. Once cooled, place on a plate to serve.

