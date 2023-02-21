In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Julie Couchey from SoCo Vedge making Korean Tofu Bibimbap. Bibimbap means “mixed rice” so naturally, this dish starts with a seasoned white rice and is topped with a rainbow of veggies, crispy tofu and, of course, Bibimbap sauce!
Ingredients:
- Carrot
- Cucumber
- Rice
- Sesame Spinach
- Gochujang Hot Pepper Paste
- Rice Vinegar
- Tofu
- Ginger
- Sesame Oil
- Scallion
- Kimchi
- Sesame Seeds
- Pepper
- Rice Flour
- Onion
