In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Julie Couchey from SoCo Vedge making Korean Tofu Bibimbap. Bibimbap means “mixed rice” so naturally, this dish starts with a seasoned white rice and is topped with a rainbow of veggies, crispy tofu and, of course, Bibimbap sauce!

Ingredients:

  • Carrot
  • Cucumber
  • Rice
  • Sesame Spinach
  • Gochujang Hot Pepper Paste
  • Rice Vinegar
  • Tofu
  • Ginger
  • Sesame Oil
  • Scallion
  • Kimchi
  • Sesame Seeds
  • Pepper
  • Rice Flour
  • Onion

