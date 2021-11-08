In the Kitchen: Korean Sticky Ribs

This morning, GoProvidence.com brings us G Pub’s Executive Sous Chef Bart Wilson making Korean Sticky Ribs, a great twist on a gameday classic. G Pub now has two locations, Providence, RI and Plymouth, MA.
Ingredients:
- 1 Rack St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
- 2 Cups Chicken Stock
- 1 TBL Kimchi, Chopped
- 1/4 TBL Scallion, Thin Sliced
Marinade:
- 1/3 cup Tamari or Soy Sauce
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/4 cup Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1/4 TBL Fish Sauce
- 1/2 oz Fresh Garlic Chopped
- 1/4 oz Fresh Ginger Peeled
- 1/8 cup Gochujang Paste
- 1/4 TBL Sesame Seeds
Korean BBQ Sauce:
- 1 cup Sweet Baby Rays BBQ
- 1/8 cup Gochujang Paste
- 1/16th cup Pear Puree or Apple Juice
- 1/16 cup Tamari or Soy Sauce
Directions:
- Whisk together all the ingredients for the marinade in a large bowl. Pour the marinade over the top of the ribs. Coat well and place into an airtight container in the fridge. Allow to marinade for 24 hours.
- To cook the ribs place into a 2-inch-deep roasting pan, pour the remaining marinade and chicken stock over the top. Cook at 350 degrees for about 2 hours until ribs become tender.
- While the ribs are cooking whisk together all the ingredients for the Korean BBQ sauce in a bowl and set aside.
- Remove pan from the oven and allow to cool down to room temperature. Remove the ribs from the liquid and cut them into individual bones.
- Brush each rib the Korean BBQ sauce and grill them on the char grill turning to caramelize all sides.
- Brush again with the BBQ sauce, plate the ribs and garnish with chopped kimchi and sliced scallions.
