In the Kitchen: Korean Sticky Ribs

This morning, GoProvidence.com brings us G Pub’s Executive Sous Chef Bart Wilson making Korean Sticky Ribs, a great twist on a gameday classic. G Pub now has two locations, Providence, RI and Plymouth, MA.

Ingredients:
  • 1 Rack St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
  • 2 Cups Chicken Stock
  • 1 TBL Kimchi, Chopped
  • 1/4 TBL Scallion, Thin Sliced
Marinade:
  • 1/3 cup Tamari or Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 cup Rice Wine Vinegar
  • 1/4 TBL Fish Sauce
  • 1/2 oz Fresh Garlic Chopped
  • 1/4 oz Fresh Ginger Peeled
  • 1/8 cup Gochujang Paste
  • 1/4 TBL Sesame Seeds
Korean BBQ Sauce:
  • 1 cup Sweet Baby Rays BBQ
  • 1/8 cup Gochujang Paste
  • 1/16th cup Pear Puree or Apple Juice
  • 1/16 cup Tamari or Soy Sauce
Directions:
  1. Whisk together all the ingredients for the marinade in a large bowl. Pour the marinade over the top of the ribs. Coat well and place into an airtight container in the fridge. Allow to marinade for 24 hours.
  2. To cook the ribs place into a 2-inch-deep roasting pan, pour the remaining marinade and chicken stock over the top. Cook at 350 degrees for about 2 hours until ribs become tender.
  3. While the ribs are cooking whisk together all the ingredients for the Korean BBQ sauce in a bowl and set aside.
  4. Remove pan from the oven and allow to cool down to room temperature. Remove the ribs from the liquid and cut them into individual bones.
  5. Brush each rib the Korean BBQ sauce and grill them on the char grill turning to caramelize all sides.
  6. Brush again with the BBQ sauce, plate the ribs and garnish with chopped kimchi and sliced scallions.

