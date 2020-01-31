In the Kitchen: Korean BBQ Seared Duck Breast

La Tavolo Do Mar is in the kitchen this morning! Chef Joey Medeiros shares their recipe for Korean BBQ Seared Duck Breast. Plus, don’t miss out on their Rhody Deal!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

